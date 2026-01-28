OSI (OSIS) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from OSI Systems (OSIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, indicating an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $451.8 million, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific OSI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Healthcare division' at $44.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues' will reach $107.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Security division' to reach $318.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Security Division' will likely reach $59.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.78 million.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division' to come in at $13.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of OSI have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OSIS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

