OSI (OSIS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, OSI Systems (OSIS) reported revenue of $384.62 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.67 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Healthcare division : $40.74 million versus $37.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

: $40.74 million versus $37.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : $-19.83 million versus $-15.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.

: $-19.83 million versus $-15.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change. Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues : $109.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

: $109.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Revenues- Security division : $254.25 million versus $253.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

: $254.25 million versus $253.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Security Division : $34.34 million versus $37.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $34.34 million versus $37.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Corporate/Elimination : $-10.09 million versus $-10.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-10.09 million versus $-10.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Healthcare Division : $2.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.38 million.

: $2.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.38 million. Non-GAAP basis Operating Income (loss)- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division: $13.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.83 million.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of OSI have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

