Oshkosh's (OSK) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2020) adjusted diluted earnings of $1.30 per share, down from the $2.17 recorded in the year-ago period.



However, the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. This outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated revenues across all four segments of the company.



For the reported quarter, consolidated net sales declined 18.7% from the prior-year period to $1,784.2 million. Nonetheless, revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,623 million.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, consolidated operating income slipped 37.3%, year over year, to $127.4 million (accounting for 7.1% of sales).

Segmental Details

For the September-end quarter, net sales in Access equipment plunged 39.4% year over year to $616.2 million. The metric, however, topped the consensus estimate of $491 million. Operating income also tanked 80% from the prior-year quarter to $25.3 million (4.1% of sales). This downside primarily resulted from the impact of lower sales volume and adverse absorption amid a slowdown in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, partially offset by lower spending as a result of temporary cost reductions.



The Defense segment’s net sales increased 6.4% year on year to $606.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter on higher international sales and increased aftermarket parts shipments to the U.S. government. The sales figure also surpassed the consensus mark of $594 million. Operating income also climbed 7.7% from the prior-year figure to $54.4 million (9% of sales). The upswing was chiefly driven by a favorable product mix and the impact of higher sales volumes. This was negated to some extent by higher favorable cumulative contract adjustments on the receipt of delivery orders in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, as well as elevated engineering and proposal spending.



Net sales in the Fire & Emergency segment totaled $318.4 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313 million. The reported figure, however, decreased 8.1% year over year. This decline was due to the recognition of a number of international fire apparatus sales in the prior-year quarter that were not duplicated in the reported quarter. Nonetheless, the improved price/cost dynamics and better absorption on higher production volumes boosted the segment’s operating income by 5.5% to $52 million (16.3% of sales).



Net sales in the Commercial segment dropped 6.3% from the year-ago figure to $249.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter on lower refuse collection vehicle demand from refuse collection companies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The figure, nonetheless, surpassed the consensus estimate of $236 million. Notably, the segment’s operating income surged 67.6% from the prior-year period to $31.5 million (12.6% of sales), chiefly on the business interruption insurance settlement of $12.3 million and reduced spending as a result of temporary cost reductions in response to the pandemic.

Financials & Dividend

Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $582.9 million and long-term debt was $817.9 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended Sep 30, 2020 was $327.3 million as compared with the $568.3 million recorded at the end of the prior year.



Oshkosh’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share for shareholders. The dividend amount, increased by 10% from the previous dividend, will be paid on Nov 30 to shareholders of record as of Nov 16, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Net sales for fiscal 2020 came in at $6.86 billion, down from the prior fiscal year’s $8.38 billion. Moreover, for the fiscal year, the company registered adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.72 per share, down 42.5% year over year.



The earnings of fiscal 2020 were mainly hurt due to the impact of lower consolidated sales volumes amid the pandemic, an adverse product mix, adverse absorption as a result of lower production, higher favorable cumulative contract adjustments in fiscal 2019 and the incurrence of after-tax charges related to restructuring actions of $17.9 million.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The company has refrained from providing a quantitative outlook for fiscal 2021, as the timing and magnitude of recovery in the Access Equipment segment and some commercial markets continue to be uncertain.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Oshkosh currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have depreciated 26.8%, year to date, while the industry has declined 6.1%.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto sector are Lear Corporation LEA, Autoliv Inc ALV and LCI Industries LCII, all of which sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

