Oshkosh vs. Caterpillar: What Can Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors?

Key Points

When evaluating the top line, Caterpillar currently demonstrates a much stronger and consistently larger revenue base compared to Oshkosh.

Caterpillar had generally grown its top line quarter over quarter through late 2025 before a recent sequential dip, while Oshkosh's top line has remained relatively flat.

Investors should watch whether the wide revenue gap between the two companies remains stable or begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Oshkosh: Navigating Flat Revenue Trends

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) primarily generates revenue by designing and manufacturing purpose-built vehicles and equipment, including access platforms, tactical military transport, and commercial fire apparatus for global customers.

It recently received a $92 million delivery order from the U.S. Marine Corps for autonomous mission systems and faced ongoing antitrust lawsuits, while it reported about 2% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Caterpillar: Expanding the Revenue Base

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) primarily generates revenue by producing heavy machinery for construction and mining, alongside diesel engines, natural gas power units, and industrial gas turbines.

It announced the acquisition of spatial data capture provider Skycatch and initiated patent infringement cases against a competitor, while it recorded approximately 15% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and it serves as a crucial starting point that shows investors the total amount of money brought in by a company's sales before any operating expenses, taxes, or interest are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Oshkosh and Caterpillar

Quarter (Period End) Oshkosh Revenue Caterpillar Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $2.8 billion $16.7 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $2.7 billion $16.1 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $2.6 billion $16.2 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $2.3 billion $14.2 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $2.7 billion $16.6 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $2.7 billion $17.6 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $2.7 billion $19.1 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $2.3 billion $17.4 billion

Foolish Take

When you’re looking at the financial health of a company, revenue can tell you a lot. Is it growing, stagnant, or declining? How does it match up against industry benchmarks? And what can it tell investors about the market the company operates in?

The chart above tells two different revenue stories. Caterpillar’s overall revenue base is much larger than Oshkosh’s, topping $19 billion last year while Oshkosh hovers just under $3 billion. Caterpillar has also demonstrated revenue growth, notwithstanding a recent pullback in the first quarter of 2026, despite its much larger total revenue pool, while Oshkosh’s revenue has remained stagnant.

The revenue differences primarily come down to what the two companies do and how they make their money. Caterpillar, one of the largest industrials companies by market cap, is a global manufacturer of mining and construction machinery. That gives it a huge market, but also means it’s a cyclical stock that is dependent on global infrastructure spending and demand, commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions.

Much smaller Oshkosh is more specialized, focusing on defense, fire, and purpose-built vehicles (like the delivery fleet for the U.S. Postal Service). Its reliance on government contracts, which tend to be steady and long-term, helps contextualize the revenue picture above. It may seem like a steadier gig, but it’s also limited by government budgets and highly reliant on maintaining or expanding its institutional relationships. And with a smaller overall revenue base, plus a tighter net margin, Oshkosh may have less room for error.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.