Oshkosh Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.56, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This current average has decreased by 8.63% from the previous average price target of $121.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Oshkosh among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $137.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $119.00 $99.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $111.00 $120.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $100.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $93.00 $94.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $135.00 $163.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $110.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $117.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $130.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $118.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $132.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $97.00 $137.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $116.00 $135.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $117.00 $127.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $137.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oshkosh: A Closer Look

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Financial Insights: Oshkosh

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Oshkosh's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

