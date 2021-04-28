Oshkosh Reinstates FY21 Outlook Above Estimates; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) reinstated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, and also declared a quarterly cash dividend.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.35 to $6.85 per share on projected net sales between $7.75 billion and $7.95 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.83 per share on net sales of $7.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the Company's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Common Stock, payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 14, 2021.

"We expect our strong second quarter performance and improved outlook to yield growth in revenues, operating income and earnings per share in fiscal 2021 compared with last year's results," said John Pfeifer, president and CEO.

