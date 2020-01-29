Oshkosh Reaffirms FY20 Outlook, Declares Qtly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020, and declared quarterly cash dividend.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $7.30 to $8.10 per share on net sales between $7.9 billion and $8.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.68 per share on net sales of $8.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Common Stock, payable on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020.

