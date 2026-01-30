Oshkosh Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33. The bottom line was also below $2.58 recorded in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated net sales rose 3.5% year over year to $2.69 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion.

Segmental Details of OSK

Access: Access segment sales increased 1.3% year over year to $1.17 billion, driven by higher sales volume in North America. The metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981 million.

Operating income decreased 30.5% year over year to $99.3 million, representing 8.5% of sales compared with 12.4% in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to adverse price/cost dynamics, partially offset by higher sales volume. The metric, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64 million.

Vocational: This segment posted sales of $922.4 million, up 4.7% year over year, driven by improved pricing. The metric, however, missed our estimate of $1 billion.

Operating income increased 26.5% to $140.3 million, representing 15.2% of sales compared with 12.6% a year ago. The increase was driven by better price-cost dynamics. The metric, however, missed our estimate of $157 million.

Transport: Transport segment recorded sales of $566.7 million, up 6.2% year over year, benefiting from the ramp-up of the U.S. Postal Service’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle production, higher international and Heavy Tactical Vehicles sales. This metric also beat our estimate of $532 million.

Operating income surged 52% to $22.8 million, or 4% of sales compared with 2.8% of sales a year earlier, reflecting improved pricing and lower adverse cumulative catchup adjustment. The metric, however, missed our estimate of $29.76 million.

OSK’s Financials

Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $479.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $204.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company recorded a long-term debt of $1.10 billion, up from $599.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

OSK posted a quarterly cash dividend of 57 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 3, 2026, to its shareholders on record as of Feb. 17, 2026.

OSK Provides 2026 Guidance

The company expects its 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $11.50. Full-year net sales are projected to be approximately $11 billion.

