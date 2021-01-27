Oshkosh Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.13 compared to $1.10, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter consolidated net sales decreased 7.0 percent to $1.58 billion as a result of a decrease in sales in the Access Equipment and Commercial segments, offset in part by higher Defense and Fire & Emergency segment sales. Analysts expected revenue of $1.53 billion, for the quarter.

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021.

