Oshkosh (OSK) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Oshkosh (OSK). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Oshkosh due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Oshkosh Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised

Oshkosh reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The outperformance can be largely attributed to double-digit operating margins in the Access and Vocational segments. The bottom line also rose from 41 cents recorded in the year-ago period. In the quarter under review, consolidated net sales climbed 16.8% year over year to $2,413 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,251 million.

Segmental Details

Access: The segment’s net sales rose 35.9% year over year to $1,328 million. The metric also surpassed our estimate of $1,102.4 million due to higher-than-expected sales volume and pricing strength.

Operating income skyrocketed 191.2% to $211.7 million (accounting for 15.9% of sales) owing to higher sales volume and pricing. The metric also came ahead of our estimate of $56 million.

Defense: The segment’s net revenues tailed off 7.6% year over year to $498.1 million due to lower Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program volume. The metric also missed our estimate of $547.1 million.

Operating income rose 62.5% from the prior-year figure to $6.3 million (1.3% of sales), owing to lower unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments on contract margins. The metric significantly lagged our estimate of $40.2 million.

Vocational: The segment’s net sales rose 6.5% year over year to $587.5 million on improved sales volume and higher pricing. The metric also surpassed our estimate of $526.2 million.

Operating income increased 52% to $60.5 million (accounting for 10.3% of sales) due to higher pricing and an improved product mix.

Financials

Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $355.5 million as of Jun 30, 2023. The company recorded a long-term debt of $597.3 million, essentially flat from 2022-end levels.

Oshkosh declared a quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Aug 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug 17, 2023.

Updated 2023 Guidance

The company estimates full-year 2023 sales to be around $9.5 billion, up from the previous estimate of $8.65 billion. It expects adjusted earnings of $8 per share, up from the previous estimate of $6 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 32.7% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Oshkosh has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Oshkosh has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.