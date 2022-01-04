Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.83, changing hands as high as $118.99 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $84.86 per share, with $137.4699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.57.

