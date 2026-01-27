Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Oshkosh (OSK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.56 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oshkosh metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Vocational- Total Vocational' to reach $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Access- Total' stands at $981.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate and other' should come in at $24.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' will reach $462.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Access- Other' will reach $245.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' will likely reach $272.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP)' at $80.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $151.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP)' to come in at $168.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Oshkosh have demonstrated returns of +19.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OSK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

