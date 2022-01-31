Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Sales Beat (Revised)

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share for the three months ended Dec 31, 2021. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Higher material and logistics costs, and an adverse product mix affected the company’s income. The bottom line also decreased from $1.01 recorded in the three months ended Dec 31, 2020.



In October, Oshkosh’s board of directors had approved a change in the company’s fiscal year to a calendar year (Jan 1- Dec 31). Historically, Oshkosh’s fiscal year began on Oct 1 and ended on Sep 30. So, the latest earnings announcement is for the stub period (three months ending Dec 31, 2021).



In the quarter under review, consolidated net sales jumped 13.7% year over year to $1,791.7 million on the back of a rebound in demand in the Access Equipment segment in North America. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,757 million.

Segmental Details

During the quarter under discussion, net sales in Access Equipment surged 47.9% year over year to $833.5 million on improved market demand in North America. Operating income climbed 29.7% to $32.3 million (accounting for 3.9% of sales) on the back of higher sales volume, improved pricing and manufacturing absorption, a favorable regional sales mix and the absence of restructuring charges.



The Defense segment’s net sales fell 3.4% year over year to $531.5 million, led by lower volumes of Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicle programs, along with reduced aftermarket parts & services sales. The operating income plunged 79.9% from the prior-year figure to $10.6 million (2% of sales). The downslide resulted from higher material costs, offsetting the benefit of the JLTV order.



Net sales in the Fire & Emergency segment totaled $218.6 million, decreasing 20.2% year over year. Lower aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle sales volume along with tightened production and delivery of Pierce fire trucks adversely impacted the top line. The segment’s operating income fell 73.5% year over year to $9.3 million (4.3% of sales) amid higher material and manufacturing costs.



Net sales in the Commercial segment increased 7.6% from the year-ago figure to $210.6 million on higher front-discharge concrete mixer volume and higher pricing led by higher input costs. The segment, however, incurred an operating loss of $3.3 million (1.6% of sales), chiefly due to higher material costs and adverse product mix.

Financials, Dividend & Buyback

Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $995.7 million on Dec 31, 2021. The company recorded a long-term debt of $819 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Oshkosh declared a quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per share, payable Feb 25, 2022, to shareholders on record as of Feb 11, 2022.



OSK repurchased nearly 1.4 million shares of common stock for $150 million during the three months ended Dec 31.

Outlook

Steered by robust customer demand, significant backlog price realization and improved input costs, the company stated its 2022 earnings per share expectations in the range of $5.75-$6.75 on projected net sales between $8.0 billion-$8.5 billion.

Currently, Oshkosh carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



