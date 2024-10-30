Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Oshkosh (OSK) reported revenue of $2.74 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.93, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Access- Total : $1.36 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms : $631.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $657.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $631.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $657.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers : $445 million versus $410.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $445 million versus $410.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Net Sales- Access- Other : $286.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $279.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $286.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $279.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations : $23.50 million versus -$1.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2450% change.

: $23.50 million versus -$1.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2450% change. Net sales- Vocational- Total : $814.20 million versus $825.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.

: $814.20 million versus $825.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change. Net Sales- Defense : $540.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $504.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $540.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $504.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus : $339.70 million compared to the $347.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $339.70 million compared to the $347.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection : $168.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $168.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Net sales- Vocational- Other : $306.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $323.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

: $306.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $323.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%. Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP) : $211.40 million compared to the $207.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $211.40 million compared to the $207.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Corporate operating expenses (non-GAAP): -$51.70 million compared to the -$48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Oshkosh have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

