Oshkosh (OSK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oshkosh (OSK) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Access- Total : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms : $591 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

: $591 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers : $373.40 million compared to the $356.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $373.40 million compared to the $356.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Net Sales- Access- Other : $273.10 million compared to the $262.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $273.10 million compared to the $262.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Net Sales- Defense : $536.90 million compared to the $502.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $536.90 million compared to the $502.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Net sales- Vocational- Total : $772.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $747.77 million.

: $772.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $747.77 million. Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus : $327.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.45 million.

: $327.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.45 million. Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations : -$3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +233.3%.

: -$3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +233.3%. Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection : $147.30 million versus $149.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $147.30 million versus $149.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Vocational- Other : $297.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293 million.

: $297.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293 million. Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP) : $210.40 million compared to the $175.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $210.40 million compared to the $175.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP): $92.10 million versus $74.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Oshkosh have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.