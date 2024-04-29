Oshkosh (OSK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised

Oshkosh Corporation OSK reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26. The bottom line also rose from $1.59 per share recorded in the year-ago period. Consolidated net sales climbed 12.2% year over year to $2.54 billion. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion.

Oshkosh Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Segmental Details

Access: The segment’s net sales rose 3.7% year over year to $1.24 billion due to enhanced sales volume in North America.



Operating income jumped 54.1% to $208.1 million (accounting for 16.8% of sales), owing to higher sales volume, pricing and an improved customer mix.



Defense: The segment’s net revenues increased 4.6% year over year to $536.9 million due to higher sales volume of aftermarket parts and Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle.



Operating income skyrocketed 564.7% from the prior-year figure to $11.3 million (2.1% of sales), owing to enhanced product mix and high sales volume.



Vocational: The segment’s net sales climbed 37.3% year over year to $772.4 million due to the inclusion of sales related to AeroTech’s acquisition and higher pricing.



Operating income surged 185.1% to $80.1 million (accounting for 10.4% of sales) due to improved pricing, the absence of a loss on the sale of the rear-discharge mixer unit and enhanced product mix.

Financials

Oshkosh had cash and cash equivalents of $69.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $125.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The company recorded a long-term debt of $598.9 million, up from $597.5 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



OSK declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on May 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024.

Revised 2024 Guidance

The company now anticipates full-year 2024 sales to be around $10.7 billion, up from the prior estimate of $10.4 billion. It now expects adjusted earnings per share of $11.25, up from the prior guidance of $10.25.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

OSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELYY, Volvo VLVLY and Canoo Inc. GOEV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 36.6%. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 34 cents and 54 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2024 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 0.43%. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 5 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOEV’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 7,722.3% and 68.24%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved $4.27 and $4.71, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.