Oshkosh (OSK) Arm Buys CartSeeker to Enhance Tech Capabilities

Oshkosh Corporation’s OSK subsidiary, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired the CartSeeker curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems, Inc. and Waterloo Controls, Inc. McNeilus, intending to design and develop technology and heavy-duty truck advancements that will change the face of the waste disposal industry, has set out to invest in refuse collection vehicle automation technologies that complement its vision.



CartSeeker is a patented AI-based technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and automates the operation of the truck’s robotic lift arm without the use of a joystick. This technology was first featured on the McNeilus Zero Radius Side Loader at Waste Expo in Las Vegas in June 2021. The technology will enable McNeilus to provide high-performance solutions that rely on operational simplicity.



Acquisitions have been acting as tailwinds for Oshkosh. The Pratt Miller buyout, which closed in January 2021, enables Oshkosh to enhance its offerings by navigating into the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles and establishing a robust foothold there. Solid backlog of more than $9 billion (across the Defense, Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency segments) as of 2021-end provides enough visibility for growth into 2022 and beyond.



Significant program wins in its Defense segment also offer long-term growth visibility. For instance, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service to modernize the latter’s postal delivery vehicles positions Oshkosh well for growth. In June 2021, the company won the U.S. Army's Stryker MCWS contract, worth up to $943 million. In November 2021, it secured another substantial JLTV order valued at just over $590 million. While sales from Defense segment in 2022 are expected to be down year over year, Oshkosh anticipates important program wins like the NGDV (Next Generation Delivery Vehicle) and MCWS (medium caliber weapon system) to drive profitability over the next several years.



Shares of OSK have lost 5.4% over the past year, outperforming its industry’s 51.1% decline.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, OSK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



