Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.4% this week, taking one-year losses to 25%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 26%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 15%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 5.1% in the last three years.

After losing 4.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Oshkosh saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:OSK Earnings Per Share Growth September 20th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Oshkosh shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Oshkosh .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

