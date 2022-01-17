Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Oshkosh's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Oshkosh had US$818.8m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$1.38b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$557.0m.

NYSE:OSK Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Strong Is Oshkosh's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Oshkosh had liabilities of US$2.15b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.49b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.38b as well as receivables valued at US$1.72b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$551.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Oshkosh has a market capitalization of US$8.54b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Oshkosh also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that Oshkosh grew its EBIT at 11% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Oshkosh can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Oshkosh may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Oshkosh generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Oshkosh has US$557.0m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.1b, being 93% of its EBIT. So is Oshkosh's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Oshkosh that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

