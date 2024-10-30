News & Insights

Oshkosh lowers FY24 adjusted EPS view to $11.35 from $11.75, consensus $11.40

October 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “The Company expects its 2024 diluted earnings per share to be approximately $10.00 and its adjusted1 earnings per share to be to be approximately $11.35, compared to its most recent estimates of $10.45 and $11.75, respectively. Due to the softening of the access equipment market in North America, the Company expects net sales to be approximately $10.6 billion in 2024, compared to its most recent estimate of $10.7 billion.”

