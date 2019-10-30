Oshkosh Guides FY19 Earnings In Line With View, Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) initiated earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020, and raised its quarterly cash dividend.

For Fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.30 to $8.10 per share on projected net sales between $7.9 billion and $8.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.02 per share on net sales of $8.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the Company's Board of Directors today declared an 11.1 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.