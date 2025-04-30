OSHKOSH Earnings Results: $OSK Reports Quarterly Earnings

OSHKOSH ($OSK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, missing estimates of $2.07 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,312,800,000, missing estimates of $2,439,008,054 by $-126,208,054.
OSHKOSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of OSHKOSH stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,024,255 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,375,922
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 384,141 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,520,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 363,841 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,590,363
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 339,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,285,771
- UBS GROUP AG added 280,699 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,686,053
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 273,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,968,275
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 244,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,042,073
OSHKOSH Government Contracts
We have seen $983,777,093 of award payments to $OSK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MTV - OY7 ORDER FOR NUMEROUS VARIANTS OF FMTV VEHICLES.: $172,078,295
- FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLE (FHTV) IV IS AN EIGHT-YEAR, FIXED PRICE INCENTIVE FIRM (FPIF) (OY1-OY5) AN...: $145,605,062
- BUY FOR IS-ZZC - M1148A1P2, 8 TONNE TRUCKS AND CPC FOR ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES.: $88,343,789
- FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLE (FHTV) IS AN NINE-YEAR FIXED-PRICE INCENTIVE FIRM (FPIF) (OY1-OY5) AND FIR...: $37,294,162
- DO TO PROCURE 60 EACH CBTS.: $35,840,580
OSHKOSH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
OSHKOSH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025
- Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/31/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $116.0 on 12/19/2024
