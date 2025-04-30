OSHKOSH Earnings Results: $OSK Reports Quarterly Earnings

OSHKOSH ($OSK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, missing estimates of $2.07 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,312,800,000, missing estimates of $2,439,008,054 by $-126,208,054.

OSHKOSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of OSHKOSH stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSHKOSH Government Contracts

We have seen $983,777,093 of award payments to $OSK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

OSHKOSH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

OSHKOSH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $120.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Tim Thein from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $116.0 on 12/19/2024

