Oshkosh Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.3 million, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $183.7 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $192.5 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.741 billion from $2.509 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $180.3 Mln. vs. $183.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.741 Bln vs. $2.509 Bln last year.

