Oshkosh Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $32.1 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $176.5 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.413 billion from $2.066 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $175 Mln. vs. $32.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.67 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $2.413 Bln vs. $2.066 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8 Full year revenue guidance: $9.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.