Oshkosh Corporation Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $183.2 million, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $204.8 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $180.1 million or $2.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $2.915 billion from $2.732 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $183.2 Mln. vs. $204.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.92 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.915 Bln vs. $2.732 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 11.20 B

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