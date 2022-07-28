Oshkosh Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $213.9 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.066 billion from $2.208 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $26.9 Mln. vs. $213.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.9 -Revenue (Q2): $2.066 Bln vs. $2.208 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $8.3 billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.