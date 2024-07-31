Oshkosh Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168.6 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $219.8 million or $3.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.846 billion from $2.413 billion last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $168.6 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.56 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.846 Bln vs. $2.413 Bln last year.

