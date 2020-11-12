Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.49, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $73.49, representing a -23.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.62 and a 57.3% increase over the 52 week low of $46.72.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.72. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.72%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

