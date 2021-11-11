Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.78, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $115.78, representing a -15.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.47 and a 60.63% increase over the 52 week low of $72.08.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.82. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 22.15%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the osk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OSK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 17.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OSK at 3.08%.

