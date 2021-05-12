Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.53, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $132.53, representing a -2.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.45 and a 139.55% increase over the 52 week low of $55.33.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.08. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.83%, compared to an industry average of 33.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OSK as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN)

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 19.52% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of OSK at 4.25%.

