Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $98.29, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.74 and a 110.38% increase over the 52 week low of $46.72.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.04%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OSK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 26.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OSK at 10000%.

