Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OSK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OSK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.29, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSK was $83.29, representing a -12.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.62 and a 78.27% increase over the 52 week low of $46.72.

OSK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). OSK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.43. Zacks Investment Research reports OSK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.33%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OSK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OSK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 57.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OSK at 1.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.