Oshkosh Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a sad week for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), who've watched their investment drop 14% to US$67.36 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. Oshkosh reported US$6.9b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.72 beat expectations, being 9.3% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:OSK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Oshkosh's eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$6.88b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.4% to US$5.12. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.42 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$88.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Oshkosh, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$99.00 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Oshkosh's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Oshkosh's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.3% increase next year well below the historical 6.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Oshkosh.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Oshkosh. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Oshkosh going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oshkosh .

