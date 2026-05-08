Oshkosh Corporation Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $43.1 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $112.2 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oshkosh Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $53.8 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $2.317 million from $2.312 million last year.

Oshkosh Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.1 Mln. vs. $112.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.317 Mln vs. $2.312 Mln last year.

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