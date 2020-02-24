Oshkosh Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OSK

In trading on Monday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.11, changing hands as low as $80.22 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $66.04 per share, with $95.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.