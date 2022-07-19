OSHA Inspects Amazon Warehouses

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) warehouses in New York City and other parts of the country are being inspected by federal prosecutors and the Department of Labor as part of a civil investigation into unsafe and unseemly workplace conditions, according to ABC News.

The inspections began Monday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

"This morning, the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration entered Amazon warehouses outside New York City, Chicago and Orlando to conduct workplace safety inspections in response to referrals received from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York concerning potential workplace hazards related, among other things, to Amazon's required pace of work for its warehouse employees," a spokesman said in a statement to ABC News.

Besides investigation on safety issues, the investigators are also looking for "possible fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others."

Over the last several years, Amazon has faced a number of complaints and probes over workplace safety, particularly around demanding tasks.

