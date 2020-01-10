OSHA fines fire-damaged Philadelphia oil refinery for safety violations

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Federal officials have fined bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions $132,600 for safety violations after a June fire and explosions tore through a section of the company's oil refinery and leaked toxic chemicals into the air, records show.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) last month fined PES for violating standards related to process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to OSHA's online records.

PES officials were not immediately available for comment.

OSHA is one of several federal and local government agencies investigating the June 21 fire and blasts that released thousands of pounds of hydrofluoric acid, widely considered the most dangerous chemical allowed in refining.

A corroded metal pipe that had not been inspected in more than 40 years is believed to have led to the blaze, according to initial findings from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board issued in October.

PES filed for bankruptcy a month after the fire and shut the 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which is now up for sale.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.