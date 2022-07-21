OSH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.93, changing hands as high as $28.90 per share. Oak Street Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.29 per share, with $65.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.52.

