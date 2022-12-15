OSEA Outpaces Benchmark by 377 Basis Points in November

International equities surged in November, propelled by the prospect of a slowing pace of U.S. interest-rate hikes and the weakening of the U.S. dollar.

Optimism from the latest inflation report excited markets, brightening the outlook for global stocks. Global equities, as measured by the S&P Global BMI, advanced for the second month in a row and ended November up 7.7%. This solid performance was broadly supported, as 44 out of 49 markets advanced during the month, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

During the month, the Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Ex. US Index, by 377 basis points. Since the fund’s inception on September 6, OSEA has returned 14.22% compared to the benchmark’s gain of 8.38%, each on a total-return basis, according to YCharts.

OSEA is an active, transparent ETF focused on international companies with expected sustainable earnings growth to help drive compounded long-term wealth creation. The fund is a compelling offering as the Foreign Large Growth component of any well-diversified portfolio.

The fund’s distinctive high-conviction portfolio and benchmark agnostic approach can provide advisors with the greater versatility needed given the volatility in today’s markets versus more broadly diversified funds that either track the index or take more conservative bets, according to Harbor.

OSEA seeks long-term growth of capital and invests primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies, including those located in emerging market countries. The active fund is sub-advised by C WorldWide Asset Management.

The C WorldWide investment team seeks to identify what they believe to be high-quality companies with consistent recurring revenues, stable free cash flows, and sustainable returns on invested capital. In seeking to identify those companies for the fund’s portfolio, the investment team conducts qualitative assessments of companies, including, among other criteria, each company’s business model, management, and financial and valuation metrics.

