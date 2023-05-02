OSEA Highlights That Active Management Adds Value and Outperforms

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) may be a compelling fund to consider right now.

OSEA works to remove home country bias and, according to our research, is outpacing markets in the current environment. The active ETF focuses on companies that are believed to be able to sustain consistent growth levels well into the future.

OSEA can serve as foreign large growth exposure in well-diversified portfolios. We believe the fund’s distinct concentrated portfolio and benchmark-agnostic approach set it apart from category peers, offering advisors greater versatility compared to more broadly diversified funds that either track an index or take more conservative bets. OSEA offers concentrated exposure, holding 37 securities as of March 31, 2023.

“Demand for international equity ETFs remains strong, but it is important to recognize not all stocks will perform in-line with one another,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “A fundamental approach that seeks out the best ideas can have merit to complement a broad market approach.”

Security selection is done by OSEA subadvisor C WorldWide Asset Management’s investment team, which seeks to identify high-quality companies with consistent recurring revenues, stable free cash flows, and sustainable returns on invested capital. As part of its selection process, the investment team evaluates potential constituents by assessing each company’s business model, management, and financial and valuation metrics, among other things.

C WorldWide’s quality active management has worked to demonstrate its ability to generate strong returns and outperform benchmark indexes.

OSEA is outpacing the benchmark MSCI All Country World Ex. US Index by 528 basis points year-to-date1. The figures are looking at the total return level (using the closing price of the security that has been adjusted to include price appreciation, dividend, and distribution).

Since OSEA’s inception on September 7, 2022, the fund has returned 24.44% (NAV), while the benchmark has climbed 14.78% (NAV), each on a total return basis, calculated as described above. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained just 3.41% (NAV).

1 As of April 25, 2023.

