BioTech

OSE Releases Topline Phase 2 TEDOVA Data Showing Improved PFS For Tedopi In Ovarian Cancer

May 22, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OSE Immunotheerapeutics S.A. (OSE.PA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday reported positive topline data from the Phase 2 TEDOVA trial for Tedopi in combination with pembrolizumab for treating platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (PSOC).

Tedopi is an epitope-based cancer vaccine that targets five different tumor-associated antigens.

The Phase 2 TEDOVA trial is an academic, international study conducted in conjunction with the ARCAGY-GINECO in France and the European Network for Gynecological Oncological Trial groups (ENGOT). The trial recruited 185 patients with PSOC who showed cancer progression after or were ineligible for treatment with PARP inhibitors and bevacizumab.

Patients were randomized into three study arms - the control Arm A, Arm B dosed with Tedopi monotherapy, and Arm C dosed with Tedopi in combination with pembrolizumab. The primary endpoint aimed for an improved progression free survival (PFS) in Arm C versus Arm A.

The results indicate that median PFS of Arm C was 4.1 months, compared to 2.8 months in the control. The addition of pembrolizumab to Tedopi was found to show a 28% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. The combination therapy also showed higher incidence of immune-related adverse events associated with immunotherapy.

The company plans to present further data at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on May 30, 2026.

Tedopi is also being advanced in clinical studies for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), non-SCLC (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancers.

OSE.PA is currently trading on the Paris Stock Exchange at €5.38, up 8.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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