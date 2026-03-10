OSE Immunotherapeutics Confirms Marc Le Bozec As CEO To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

(RTTNews) - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (OSE) has confirmed Marc Le Bozec from interim to permanent Chief Executive Officer, entrusting him with the company's next phase of strategic expansion.

Le Bozec, who had been serving in an interim capacity, brings extensive experience in corporate finance and biotech leadership, which the board believes will be critical in advancing OSE's immunotherapy pipeline and strengthening partnerships.

The company emphasized that the leadership transition comes at a pivotal time, as OSE seeks to accelerate clinical programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Its portfolio includes Tedpoi, a therapeutic cancer vaccine, is in Phase 3 for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) post-immune checkpoint inhibitor failure, with additional studies in pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer combinations.

Lusvertikimab (OSE-127), an anti-IL-7R monoclonal antibody is in Phase 2 for ulcerative colitis.

Pegrizeprument (FR104), a CD28 antagonist is in Phase 2 for kidney transplant indications.

OSE-279, a novel checkpoint inhibitor, is in Phase 1 for solid tumors.

In addition, partnered programs such as BI 770371 with Boehringer Ingelheim are in Phase 1 for solid tumors and chronic inflammatory diseases, while ABBV-230 with AbbVie is in Phase 1 for chronic inflammation.

Together, these assets form the backbone of OSE's strategy to deliver novel therapies that modulate the immune system.

OSE stated that Le Bozec's appointment reflects a commitment to both scientific innovation and financial discipline, ensuring the company is well positioned to capture upcoming opportunities. The announcement also signals stability for investors and partners as OSE advances late-stage trials and explores new collaborations.

OSE has traded between EUR 3.97 and EUR 7.16 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at EUR 3.97, up 2.90%.

