OSE Immuno (EPA:OSE) Price Target Decreased by 5.20% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for OSE Immuno (EPA:OSE) has been revised to 10.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 11.33 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 230.54% from the latest reported closing price of 3.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSE Immuno. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSE is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

