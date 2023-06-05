OSE Immuno (EPA:OSE) Price Target Decreased by 19.62% to 11.50

The average one-year price target for OSE Immuno (EPA:OSE) has been revised to 11.50 / share. This is an decrease of 19.62% from the prior estimate of 14.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 212.14% from the latest reported closing price of 3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSE Immuno. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSE is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

