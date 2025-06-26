$OSCR stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSCR stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $239,747,282 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OSCR:
$OSCR Insider Trading Activity
$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750
$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,343,617 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,258,212
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,469,571 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,486,075
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,073,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,297,059
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 2,570,446 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,698,547
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,998,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,203,874
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,725,100 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,616,061
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 1,611,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,664,056
