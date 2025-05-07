$OSCR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSCR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $276,351,965 of trading volume.

$OSCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OSCR:

$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA KUSHNER (Co-Founder and Vice Chairman) has made 7 purchases buying 1,588,395 shares for an estimated $23,060,006 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD SCOTT BLACKLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,218 shares for an estimated $940,646 .

. ALESSANDREA C. QUANE (EVP, Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,688 shares for an estimated $757,484 .

. ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $426,250

STEVEN WOLIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,580 shares for an estimated $353,955 .

. RANMALI BOPITIYA (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,157 shares for an estimated $346,308 .

. VICTORIA BALTRUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,078 shares for an estimated $146,028 .

. MARIO SCHLOSSER (President of Technology & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,516 shares for an estimated $117,792.

$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

