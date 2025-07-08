$OSCR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSCR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $291,034,307 of trading volume.

$OSCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OSCR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OSCR stock page ):

$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750

$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OSCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSCR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oscar Health issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/02/2025

$OSCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Mok from Oscar Health set a target price of $17.0 on 07/02/2025

