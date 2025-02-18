$OSCR stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSCR stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $81,613,841 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OSCR:
$OSCR Insider Trading Activity
$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA KUSHNER (Co-Founder and Vice Chairman) has made 7 purchases buying 1,588,395 shares for an estimated $23,060,006 and 0 sales.
- PARTNERS VII GROWTH GP, LLC THRIVE has made 7 purchases buying 1,588,395 shares for an estimated $23,060,006 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD SCOTT BLACKLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 217,034 shares for an estimated $3,801,549.
- ALESSANDREA C. QUANE (EVP, Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 208,018 shares for an estimated $3,673,205.
- RANMALI BOPITIYA (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,310 shares for an estimated $1,578,672.
- STEVEN WOLIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,159 shares for an estimated $702,869.
- ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $426,250
- VICTORIA BALTRUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,156 shares for an estimated $289,985.
- MARIO SCHLOSSER (President of Technology & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,630 shares for an estimated $226,748.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,051,379 shares (+348.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,210,533
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,343,617 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,258,212
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH added 4,396,872 shares (+5711.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,093,959
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,039,637 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,292,721
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 3,983,325 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,535,888
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 3,544,300 shares (+550.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,635,392
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,098,367 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,642,052
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $OSCR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.