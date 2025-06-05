$OSCR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSCR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $243,668,317 of trading volume.

$OSCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OSCR:

$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SCOTT BLACKLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,939 shares for an estimated $483,667 .

. ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750

ALESSANDREA C. QUANE (EVP, Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,793 shares for an estimated $271,293.

$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.