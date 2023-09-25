News & Insights

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren in hospital after fall - spokesman

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Leckel

September 25, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Philip Pullella for Reuters ->

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, one of the most famous movie divas of the 20th century, has undergone surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman told Reuters in an email that an operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved".

He gave no details but said that Italian media reports were correct. The reports said she had an accidental fall in her home in Geneva on Sunday and had suffered a broken hip.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.